Cold Front Moves Through Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday night will bring with it scattered showers/storms and temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. A cold front will work through the Valley on Sunday bringing with it some showers/storms in the morning and early afternoon hours before giving way to some partly cloudy conditions in the evening; rain coverage is between 30-40% Sunday. After the cold front moves through, you’ll notice sunny and less humid conditions along with cooler temperatures.

Muggy Meter (WTVM Weather)

The forecast for the next work week includes lots of sunny skies through at least Thursday and temperatures in the mid-80s, with low temperatures in the low- to mid-60s throughout the week. These temperatures and conditions give us a nice taste of fall, which begins on September 23!

