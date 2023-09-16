Business Break
Harris County Schools recognize Teacher of the Year for district

(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District held an event to recognize educators that have exceeded about and beyond in their classrooms.

Jalin Murphy from Harris County Carver Middle School was chosen as Teacher of the Year from the whole school district during a gathering at Durham Field at Tiger Stadium in Hamilton.

The seventh-grade Language Arts educator was elected from seven nominees. Another recognition, Special Person of the Year, was given to Victoria Cullum.

Murphy said this award represents all the kids who don’t feel seen or heard. He will go on to represent the Harris County School District for Georgia’s Teacher of the Year.

Next May, Murphy and all the county nominees will be invited to the school district’s “Evening with Stars” event to recognize their hard work.

