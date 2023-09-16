Limited number of spots remain for September RAD class

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama, there are a limited amount of spots remaining for Lee County’s RAD class.

RAD stands for Rape, Aggression, and Defense. Women 13 and older are welcome to sign up and learn self-defense tactics and techniques.

Classes for the self-defense course will be split into four days. Classes are scheduled for September 18th, to September 26th.

Classes will take place at the Southern Union from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 12 hour course is completely free.

To sign up for the class, email Amy Rogers at arogers@suscc.edu.

