Wet Start to the Weekend, but Dry Weather is on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend starts off wet in the Valley as rain from the west is moving east. The coverage will be around 40% today, and expect rain at any point throughout the day. With the rain and cloudy conditions, temperatures will only be warming up to the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday will feature less in the way of rain as a front pushes through the Valley overnight. The rain will start back up again early Sunday morning ahead of the front, and it will be south of the Valley by the late afternoon. This means the rain should only be around for the beginning of your Sunday, and the skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon! This front will dry the Valley out big time meaning less humid conditions and the work week won’t feature a significant coverage of rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mornings in the upcoming week with lows in the low 60s, and highs staying in the mid-80s. This is great fall-like weather for the week ahead as the first full day of fall is a week from today!

