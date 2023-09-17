Business Break
Auburn Police arrest man on rape, sodomy charge

By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on a sodomy and a rape charge.

According to officials, 20-year-old Carlos Haroldo Fuentes Tomas was arrested on felony warrants and is charged with rape (first degree) and sodomy (first degree).

Officials say the arrest stems from Auburn Police responding to a call on Sept. 11 in reference to a sexual assault that occurred near the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle. Officers met with a complainant that reported an adult suspect had engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile victim.

Officers confirmed the victim was between the ages of 12 and 16 years old. The suspect was located in the area where the crime occurred, and he was identified as Tomas.

Officials say Tomas was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Lee County Jail where he remained during the course of the investigation. Information developed during the investigation indicated that the sexual contact that occurred was forcibly perpetrated by the suspect.

Tomas is currently at being held at the Lee County Jail without bond, pending further judicial review.

