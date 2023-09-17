Business Break
Capital murder suspect dead by suicide in Russell County Jail, coroner says

Bradley Stokes (Source: Russell Co Sheriff's Office)
Bradley Stokes (Source: Russell Co Sheriff's Office)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RUSSELL CO, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County capital murder suspect died by suicide early Sunday morning in the Russell County Jail, coroner says.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirmed to News Leader 9 that capital murder suspect Bradley Wayne Stokes was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. on September 17, 2023.

Stokes was arrested and charged for the stabbing and killing of Treasure Hennessey that occurred at Fort Mitchell fire department, which was used as a domestic violence shelter for Hennessey.

According to officials, Stokes body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office will have a presser at 2 p.m. to discuss the details of the incident.

News Leader 9 will have the presser streamed on our website.

