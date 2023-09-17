Business Break
Community gathers for the celebration of life for the Napier family

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On August 26, three lives were lost. Jimmy Ray Napier, Jr. , Ami Daneka Napier, and Hudson Napier died in a car crash in Phenix City.

21 days later, the Jordan Vocational High School auditorium was filled with many to honor the three lives lost.

A mom who was everyone’s biggest cheerleader, a dad who a lot called their best friend, and a son who loved liked his father were honored Saturday.

After 13 seconds of silence, Jimmy’s second father, Aaron Rollins, began to share bittersweet memories. Rollins says you never saw Ami, without Jimmy, Huddy, or Grayson close by.

The number 13 could be seen everywhere at the service and it means more than a jersey number.

“I would like to say it is now like a book mark in my heart,” said a team mom with Hudson’s travel baseball team, the Knuckleheads. “Jimmy, Huddy, Ami, they will forever be a part of our baseball family.”

“We would be on the baseball field 12 to 10 hours out of the day. Jimmy, Ami always had a smile on their face, Huddy always had a smile on his face,” said another mom.

“We love you Mr. Napier, Ami, Hudson, and baby G. This is for you and this is your season.13, we’re going to go hard for you and we want you to know that we love and that this season is for you and we’re going all the way to number one,” says one of Jimmy Napier’s flag football players.

Before Rollins closed out the ceremony, everyone stood together and said two words in unison:

“Go Dawgs!”

On Sunday September 24, a fundraising called “Homeruns for Hudson” is taking place to remember Hudson’s love for baseball and to benefit Grayson and the Napier family.

It will be at Golden Park from 5 to 7 p.m. Kids ages 9 to 12 are asked to bring their bats and gloves to participate.

