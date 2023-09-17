Business Break
Cooler Temperatures & Drier Air for Monday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front has finally moved through the area, and with it you may notice the cooler, drier, and slightly breezier conditions left behind. These less humid conditions are expected to stick around for the work week along with sunnier skies and lack of rain coverage.

Less humid conditions across the Valley this week
Less humid conditions across the Valley this week(WTVM Weather)

The next chance for rain does not begin to appear until next weekend with rain coverage between 10-20%. High temperatures throughout the week are expected to be in the mid-80s ranging between 81 and 86 degrees through Friday; low temperatures are expected to be in the upper-50s to low-60s through Monday night, with the mid-60s returning by the middle of the week. 

Low Temperatures
Low Temperatures(WTVM Weather)

These temperatures and conditions give us a nice taste of fall, which begins on September 23!

