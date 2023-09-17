Foggy Start to Sunday but Dry Conditions are Coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Though the valley is dealing with a little bit of rain this morning with showers pushing through, we don’t anticipate it to last all day. A cold front is currently pushing through the Valley this morning which is increasing the coverage of rain for us this morning. This frontal boundary will continue to move south of the Valley today, and will result in drier/sunnier conditions this evening! The Valley is experiencing dense fog in spots this morning but as temperatures warm up and dry air is ushered in behind the frontal boundary, the fog will begin to lift. Today highs top out in the mid 80! This front will dry the Valley out big time meaning less humid conditions and the work week won’t feature a significant coverage of rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mornings in the upcoming week with lows in the low 60s, and highs staying in the mid-80s. This is great fall-like weather for the week ahead as the first full day of fall is a week from today!

