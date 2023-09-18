Business Break
Beautiful start to the workweek

Tyler’s forecast
Highs Monday will be in the low 80s mostly; a comfortable start to the workweek.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much anticipated drier, less humid air is here as we kick off a new workweek. Humidity levels stay in check for most of the week ahead.

Full sunshine on this Monday! It will be pleasantly warm and less humid with a little breeze out of the north and northwest. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

A few high clouds around tonight. Cool with overnight lows mostly in the mid to upper 50s early Tuesday.

Mostly sunny and seasonable Tuesday. In other words, temperatures will be close to average during the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

More of the same through mid-week with just a few more clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will mostly be in the 60s.

Rain chances stay out of the picture through the workweek it appears. We’ll be watching what unfolds off the coast of Jacksonville and Savannah by the weekend. An area of low pressure could form and perhaps develop into a subtropical system. It looks like the bulk of the moisture stays well to our east. However, stay tuned, because any deviations west would change our weekend forecast. As of now, our next best chance of rain is at least a week out.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

