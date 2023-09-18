Business Break
Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies for your Tuesday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall officially begins on September 23, but we are getting a taste of fall this week! The cooler and drier air has arrived across the Chattahoochee Valley, and it is looking to remain in place throughout this work week. You may notice a slight chill in the air Tuesday morning as temperatures will range from the mid-50s to upper-50s in many locations.

Widespread 50s are expected first thing Tuesday morning.
Widespread 50s are expected first thing Tuesday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Tuesday we are expecting mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s, similar conditions for your Wednesday as well but expect a better mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures through the remainder of the work week will be in the low- to mid-80s, the average high temperature for this time of year is 87.

A low chance of development on the eastern coast of GA/FL
A low chance of development on the eastern coast of GA/FL(WTVM Weather)

As for the tropics there is an area off the east coast of Georgia and Florida that is highlighted for a low chance of potential development. While a majority of the computer models we use when forecasting keeps this area off to our east, we will continue to keep you updated if there is any shift towards the west, which could potentially increase rain coverage this weekend.

