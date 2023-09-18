Dinglewood Pharmacy damaged after car crashes into building in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Around the top of the noon hour Monday, September 18, a Buick SUV crashed into the front of the Dinglewood Pharmacy on Wynnton Road in midtown.

The collision completely took out a brick column along the front of the store along with a large glass window.

Columbus Fire and EMS medics were seen treating the driver of that vehicle.

Dinglewood Pharmacy remains open, and the restaurant part of the building remains open.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.