Dinglewood Pharmacy damaged after car crashes into building in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson and Ben Stanfield
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Around the top of the noon hour Monday, September 18, a Buick SUV crashed into the front of the Dinglewood Pharmacy on Wynnton Road in midtown.

The collision completely took out a brick column along the front of the store along with a large glass window.

Columbus Fire and EMS medics were seen treating the driver of that vehicle.

Dinglewood Pharmacy remains open, and the restaurant part of the building remains open.

