Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Massive fire breaks out at Radius Recycling

FIRE RADIUS RECYCLING
FIRE RADIUS RECYCLING(ANY)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire & EMS are on scene of Radius Recycling, formerly known as Schnitzer Steel, after a fire broke out on 10th Avenue in south Columbus.

According to Fire Chief John Shull, no injuries or bystanders have been reported.

We’re told the intersection of Jackson Ave. at Victory Dr. and most of Cussetta Rd. is closed off. Use caution driving though the area.

No word on what caused the fire.

Stay with us on air and online as we gather more details.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Stokes (Source: Russell Co Sheriff's Office)
Capital murder suspect dead by suicide in Russell County Jail, coroner says
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Opelika forged check suspect
Opelika police searching for ID of suspect in check forging incident at bank
Kendrick vs Spencer (September 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: September 14-15 highlights & scores
MCSO suspect Marcus Price seized items
MCSO arrests validated gang member on multiple felony drug charges

Latest News

Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child
Bradley Stokes (Source: Russell Co Sheriff's Office)
Capital murder suspect dead by suicide in Russell County Jail, coroner says
Community gathers for the celebration of life for the Napier family
Community gathers for the celebration of life for the Napier family
Community gathers for the celebration of life for the Napier family
Community gathers for the celebration of life for the Napier family