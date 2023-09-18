Massive fire breaks out at Radius Recycling

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire & EMS are on scene of Radius Recycling, formerly known as Schnitzer Steel, after a fire broke out on 10th Avenue in south Columbus.

According to Fire Chief John Shull, no injuries or bystanders have been reported.

We’re told the intersection of Jackson Ave. at Victory Dr. and most of Cussetta Rd. is closed off. Use caution driving though the area.

No word on what caused the fire.

Stay with us on air and online as we gather more details.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.