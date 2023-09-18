NEW DETAILS: 4-year-old victim ID’d in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A manhunt for the suspect in a tragic shooting that ended with a toddler dead and another woman injured is still underway by the Columbus Police Department.

According to officials, the early Monday morning shooting happened in Liberty Commons Apartments in South Columbus. A four-year-old, identified as Jacquese Walker, Jr., was shot and killed, while a woman is currently fighting for her life after also being shot.

Police presence on North Lumpkin Road in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

Cecelia Hamp lives across the street from the complex in Lumpkin Park. She didn’t see the incident but says the news bothered her, mentioning how kids were getting ready to get on the school bus when the shots were fired.

“All this going on with these babies. A lot of these things need to stop,” said Hamp. “If you committed this crime, and you killed that child, whether it was meant to happen or not, I think you should turn yourself in. It could’ve been my child. I could’ve been anybody’s child.”

About four miles away from the shooting scene on Morris Road in east Columbus, police were investigating a car crash around the same time. Right now, it is unclear if the incidents are connected. However, SWAT vehicles and officers with weapons drawn were seen going door-to-door, searching the area.

We will continue following this developing case and update you on-air and online as we learn more information. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department.

