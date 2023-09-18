Business Break
Police scene spotted on 8th Street in Columbus

Police presence at 8th Street in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A scene with a heavy police presence and crime tape has been spotted on 8th Street in Columbus.

The presence is currently underway in the 2800 block of 8th Street.

Police presence at 8th Street in Columbus(Source: WTVM)

Although crime tape has been seen at the location, there is no word on the reason for the law enforcement sight at this time.

Stay with us as we gather more information on this developing story.

