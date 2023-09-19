Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

ABC will air an additional 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes

FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football TV camera on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game...
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football TV camera on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md.(Mark Tenally | AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC will be airing more “Monday Night Football” games than originally planned.

An additional 10 games originally set to appear only on ESPN will be simulcast on ABC.

The additional games will be on network television because of the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.

The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.

When the NFL schedule was announced in May, ABC had four exclusive regular-season games — including Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers — and five being part of an ESPN simulcast.

Last Monday’s game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills averaged 22.6 million viewers on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. New York’s 22-16 overtime victory was the most-watched Monday night game since ESPN took over the package in 2006.

The move also means that ABC has a game all 18 weeks of the regular season along with simulcasts of two playoff games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on North Lumpkin Road in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: 4-year-old victim ID’d in south Columbus shooting
Police presence at 8th Street in Columbus
15-year-old ID’d in drive-by shooting at rec center in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves portion of Forrest Rd. closed in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves portion of Morris Rd. closed in Columbus
FIRE RADIUS RECYCLING
Massive fire breaks out at Radius Recycling
Dinglewood Pharmacy damaged after car crashes into building in Columbus
Dinglewood Pharmacy damaged after car crashes into building in Columbus

Latest News

Harris County Schools recognize Teacher of the Year for district
Opelika police searching for ID of suspect in check forging incident at bank
Harris County Schools recognize Teacher of the Year for district
New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount
Columbus gas station holds grand opening, $0.76-gallon gas discount
Vehicles lining Airport Thruway for Columbus gas station grand opening, $0.76-gallon gas discount