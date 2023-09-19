Business Break
Annual Tri-City Latino Festival held in Columbus

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -September is Hispanic Heritage Month, and with that comes Columbus’ Tri-City Latino Festival.

The celebration was held its 10th year on Saturday, September 16 at the Columbus Civic Center.

The event featured live entertainment from several international and local groups along with several speakers.

The Tri-City Latino Festival came to the Fountain City with various vendors, food and tons of excitement for family and friends.

