Delta Air Lines flight lands safely after possible lightning strike

FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta...
FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.(Source: Steve Knight/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.

Flight 2346 landed without incident Monday night, the airline said. There were 85 customers aboard the Airbus A220 plane.

“As safety is always Delta’s top priority, the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation in line with our typical procedures,” the airline said in a statement.

