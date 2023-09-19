Business Break
Drier Weather Pattern and Breezy Conditions for Wednesday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - These fall-like temperatures are sticking around for another few days across the Valley. Morning low temperatures for Wednesday will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, however, some of the rural places in the Chattahoochee Valley may reach the mid-50s. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies Wednesday, and partly to mostly cloudy conditions on Thursday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday rain coverage will remain low, however, Thursday a stray shower cannot be ruled out. You may also find Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday on the breezier side, we’re expecting winds to be between 5-15 mph.

Forecast Wind Speeds Thursday
Forecast Wind Speeds Thursday(WTVM Weather)

As for the area off the coast of Georgia/Florida/Carolinas, that we have been monitoring is forecast to stay well east of our area this weekend. Therefore, the forecast for this weekend remains dry with partly sunny conditions and temperatures beginning to increase into the mid- to upper-80s.

Weekend Preview
Weekend Preview(WTVM Weather)

