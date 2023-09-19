HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: September 21-23 matchups
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A number of teams will travel outside of region play this week across Alabama and Georgia. One cross-state matchup between Lakeside School and Flint River will be WTVM’s featured Game of the Week.
[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW WEEKLY MATCHUPS]
PLAY OF THE WEEK
You still have time to lock in your vote for Play of the Week. You can vote daily through Thursday at 4PM ET by visiting this link.
