Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on North Lumpkin Road in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: 4-year-old victim ID’d in south Columbus shooting
Police presence at 8th Street in Columbus
15-year-old ID’d in drive-by shooting at rec center in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves portion of Forrest Rd. closed in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves portion of Morris Rd. closed in Columbus
FIRE RADIUS RECYCLING
Massive fire breaks out at Radius Recycling
Dinglewood Pharmacy damaged after car crashes into building in Columbus
Dinglewood Pharmacy damaged after car crashes into building in Columbus

Latest News

Jacquese A. Walker, Sr.
Search underway for father accused of killing 4-year-old son in Columbus shooting
2 Columbus men charged in FBI agent shooting
2 Columbus men face life after convictions for shooting at FBI agents, other crimes
Police presence at 8th Street in Columbus
15-year-old ID’d in drive-by shooting at rec center in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves portion of Forrest Rd. closed in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves portion of Morris Rd. closed in Columbus
Sherman Peters III
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting appears in court