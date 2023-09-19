Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man accused in stabbing death found guilty of manslaughter in Lee County

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) -A Lee County jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in a stabbing case.

In March 2020, Taylor Sanders was arrested in the death of Joel Pouncy.

Witnesses say Sanders and Pouncey had been fighting earlier that evening.

Sanders grabbed a steak knife and stabbed Pouncey in the heart, and he died at the scene.

Sanders left the scene, but officials found him two hours later.

A motion has been filed to have him sentenced as a Habitual Felony Offender with six previous felony convictions. Sanders faces 20 years to life.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on North Lumpkin Road in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: 4-year-old victim ID’d in south Columbus shooting
Police presence at 8th Street in Columbus
15-year-old ID’d in drive-by shooting at rec center in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves portion of Forrest Rd. closed in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves portion of Morris Rd. closed in Columbus
FIRE RADIUS RECYCLING
Massive fire breaks out at Radius Recycling
Jacquese A. Walker, Sr.
Search underway for father accused of killing 4-year-old son in Columbus shooting

Latest News

Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Jacquese A. Walker, Sr.
Search underway for father accused of killing 4-year-old son in Columbus shooting
2 Columbus men charged in FBI agent shooting
2 Columbus men face life after convictions for shooting at FBI agents, other crimes
Police presence at 8th Street in Columbus
15-year-old ID’d in drive-by shooting at rec center in Columbus