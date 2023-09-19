COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit located and arrested a man with an outstanding murder warrant on Sept. 19.

The man is identified as Jaleel Taylor. Taylor had 2 outstanding warrants.

Those charges include,

• Felony murder (Columbus Police Department)

• Felony violation of probation for aggravated assault (Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, after he was placed into custody, a firearm was recovered inside the residence he was in which was reported stolen through the Phenix City Police Department.

Murder suspect arrested by MCSO, receives additional charges (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Along with his 2 outstanding warrants, Taylor is being charged with two more charges,

• Felony theft By receiving stolen property

• Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Taylor has been transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

