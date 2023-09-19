Murder suspect arrested by MCSO, receives additional charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit located and arrested a man with an outstanding murder warrant on Sept. 19.
The man is identified as Jaleel Taylor. Taylor had 2 outstanding warrants.
Those charges include,
• Felony murder (Columbus Police Department)
• Felony violation of probation for aggravated assault (Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office)
According to authorities, after he was placed into custody, a firearm was recovered inside the residence he was in which was reported stolen through the Phenix City Police Department.
Along with his 2 outstanding warrants, Taylor is being charged with two more charges,
• Felony theft By receiving stolen property
• Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Taylor has been transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.