Road closure in Lee County following commercial vehicle and train crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Road 61 near Alabama State Route 14 is closed after a crash involving a train and commercial vehicle.

The amount of time the road will be blocked is undetermined, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Highway Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will be monitoring the situation.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 7:59 a.m. on Sept. 19.

No further details have been reported concerning the crash.

