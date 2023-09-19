Business Break
Safe Kids Columbus gives demonstrations ahead of Child Passenger Safety Week

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Child Passenger Safety Week began Monday, September 18, and the focus during the week is to make sure kids wear seatbelts and other safety measures properly inside a vehicle.

Safe Kids Columbus in partnership with the Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, kicked things off with a press conference and safety demonstrations.

In the United States, 710 children under the age of 13 were killed in passenger vehicles and more than 100,000 were injured according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The director of Safe Kids Columbus, Pam Fair, explained how parents can make sure their children are safe on the road.

”We’re focusing on three major components of child passenger safety: You want to make sure your child is facing the correct direction in the vehicle, that they’re in the correct seat and it’s a proper fit. We’re encouraging parents to check out those things, so should you be involved in a crash, you are as ready as you can be,” she said.

If you have questions about car seats or are in need of one, Safe Kids does have a low-cost program. Click here to see if you qualify.

