Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Search underway for father accused of killing 4-year-old son in Columbus shooting

Jacquese A. Walker, Sr.
Jacquese A. Walker, Sr.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a father accused of killing his 4-year-old child and leaving the mother hospitalized after an early morning south Columbus apartment shooting.

Law officials say on Sept. 18, slightly after 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Liberty Commons Apartments on North Lumpkin Road. When police arrived on the scene, a woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Another victim, who was identified as her son, Jacquese Walker, Jr., was found soon after and pronounced dead at the scene just before 9 a.m.

During the Violent Crimes Unit’s investigation, the child’s father, 35-year-old Jacquese Antwan Walker, Sr., was developed as a suspect. He is currently wanted for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The mother of the child remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the murder or who knows the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Sgt. A. McKelvey from the Columbus Police Department at mckelvey.amanda@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Stokes (Source: Russell Co Sheriff's Office)
Capital murder suspect dead by suicide in Russell County Jail, coroner says
Police presence on North Lumpkin Road in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: 4-year-old victim ID’d in south Columbus shooting
FIRE RADIUS RECYCLING
Massive fire breaks out at Radius Recycling
Vehicle crash leaves portion of Forrest Rd. closed in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves portion of Morris Rd. closed in Columbus
Police presence at 8th Street in Columbus
15-year-old ID’d in drive-by shooting at rec center in Columbus

Latest News

Police presence at 8th Street in Columbus
15-year-old ID’d in drive-by shooting at rec center in Columbus
Sherman Peters III
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting appears in court
Police presence on North Lumpkin Road in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: 4-year-old victim ID’d in south Columbus shooting
Dinglewood Pharmacy damaged after car crashes into building in Columbus
Dinglewood Pharmacy damaged after car crashes into building in Columbus