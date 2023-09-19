Search underway for father accused of killing 4-year-old son in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a father accused of killing his 4-year-old child and leaving the mother hospitalized after an early morning south Columbus apartment shooting.

Law officials say on Sept. 18, slightly after 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Liberty Commons Apartments on North Lumpkin Road. When police arrived on the scene, a woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Another victim, who was identified as her son, Jacquese Walker, Jr., was found soon after and pronounced dead at the scene just before 9 a.m.

During the Violent Crimes Unit’s investigation, the child’s father, 35-year-old Jacquese Antwan Walker, Sr., was developed as a suspect. He is currently wanted for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The mother of the child remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the murder or who knows the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Sgt. A. McKelvey from the Columbus Police Department at mckelvey.amanda@columbusga.org.

