Seasonably warm afternoons and pleasant early mornings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The air will slowly moderate in the days ahead, especially in the mornings. It will still be a comfortable week though as rain stays out of the picture.

Sun and some high clouds on this Tuesday. After our first widespread 50s since May 30, most of us will max out between 83 and 87 degrees later this afternoon.

From cool to warm Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight. Nice and comfortable with overnight lows early Wednesday mostly in the upper 50s and lower 60s, some of the normally cooler spots will be in the mid 50s.

Upper 50s and lower 60s will be common Wednesday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy, warm and dry Wednesday afternoon as temperatures peak in the mid 80s. We should stay mostly dry through the workweek with consistent, yet seasonable daytime temperatures. Turning breezy Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Highs in the mid 80s through the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

By the second half of the weekend, there is a slight chance of rain as an area of low pressure spins near the Georgia/Carolina coast. Most of us won’t get a drop of rain at this point, unless the system moves more to the northwest. We’ll watch just in case.

Ragweed could give some of you fits this week; it's that time of year! The breeze picks up late week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Warmer and more humid early next week with highs easily in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. 90 degrees is a possibility again before the month of September ends.

Humidity remains in check most of the week, but starts to go up by the weekend and especially next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

