Four Muscogee County schools placed on secured perimeter

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Muscogee County schools have been placed on a temporary secured perimeter.

According to the Muscogee County Schools’ Director of Communication, the perimeter was placed on Hardaway High, Clubview Elementary, Richards Middle, and Columbus High School due to an investigation.

The Columbus Police Department is currently in the area.

Details are limited at the moment about the reason for the secured perimeter at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

