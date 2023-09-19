St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School recognized as 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has been recognized as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School is one of 353 schools in America to receive National Blue Ribbon status this year.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools in one of two categories:

Exemplary High-Performing

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing

”The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education. The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

”This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence in education,” said St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School President Ronie Collins. “Our faculty, staff, students, parents, and community work together to create an environment that fosters student achievement and a love for learning.”

The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.

