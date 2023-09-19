St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School recognized as 2023 National Blue Ribbon School
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has been recognized as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School is one of 353 schools in America to receive National Blue Ribbon status this year.
The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools in one of two categories:
- Exemplary High-Performing
- Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.
”This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence in education,” said St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School President Ronie Collins. “Our faculty, staff, students, parents, and community work together to create an environment that fosters student achievement and a love for learning.”
The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.
