Columbus Police Department to host annual Pastor’s Academy

(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has announced the dates for the 9th Annual Pastor’s Academy scheduled for October and November.

According to CPD, the endeavor aims to build a closer relationship between the department and faith-based communities. They say during the five-week program, participating members will learn about numerous police functions, including recruitment, crime prevention, investigations and more.

The academy welcomes individuals from different backgrounds with faith-based groups, including pastors, Sunday school teachers, and church members, to interact with local law enforcement.

All interested parties are required to submit an application to participate in the Pastor’s Academy. The application process will include a background check to ensure the safety of all participants – deadline for the application is set for Sept. 28.

The Pastor’s Academy dates are as follows,

  • Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 10, 2023 - No Class (Indigenous Peoples’/Columbus Day)
  • Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (Graduation at 4:00 p.m.)

All classes will be held at the Public Safety Building, located at 510 10th Street.

