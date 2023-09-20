Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Police Department to host yearly motorcycle rodeo Oct. 7

River City Motorcycle Rodeo
River City Motorcycle Rodeo(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Rally Point Harley-Davidson announce their 4th Annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo with the proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Georgia, helping to empower and inspire athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 7 from noon to 5 p.m. at Rally Point Harley-Davidson, located at 3230 Williams Road.

Although the end is free to the public, motorcyclists who want to participate in skills courses are to pay a $50 registration fee. Online registration is highly encouraged to secure your rodeo spot.

For more information or to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquese Antwan Walker, Sr mug shot
Man accused in tragic murder of toddler son arrives at Muscogee Co. Jail
Hunt for Columbus murder suspect causes secured perimeter for multiple schools
De'Shun Lindsey
15-year-old ID’d in shooting at rec center in Columbus
Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Truck driver ID dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Murder suspect arrested by MCSO, receives additional charges
Murder suspect arrested by MCSO, receives additional charges

Latest News

Columbus Police Department to host annual Pastor’s Academy
WTVM Job Fair
WTVM set to host job fair at Cunningham Conference Center
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation
Safe Kids Columbus gives demonstrations ahead of Child Passenger Safety Week
Safe Kids Columbus gives demonstrations ahead of Child Passenger Safety Week