1 dead following shooting on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a homicide investigation on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus.
According to our crews, the Columbus Police Department was called to the scene of 7400 block of St. Mary’s Road - where a person was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officials say the 23-year-old victim, who has not been identified yet, died on the scene.
Stay with us as we continue to gather more information.
