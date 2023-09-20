COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a homicide investigation on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus.

According to our crews, the Columbus Police Department was called to the scene of 7400 block of St. Mary’s Road - where a person was suffering from gunshot wounds.

1 dead following shooting on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

Officials say the 23-year-old victim, who has not been identified yet, died on the scene.

