Man found guilty on multiple sex charges, including sexual abuse of a child

The victim, M, told her mother that her “daddy,” Tyler Crews, had touched her “no-no spot” and he would make her watch videos to show her what to do. M was six years old when she made the disclosure to her mother. Crews is not the victim’s biological father; however, he was with her mother since the victim was a baby.

M, now 8 years old, testified against Crews at trial. She told the jury the abuse occurred “lots of times.” Ms. Berardi played for the jury a recording of M’s interview with forensic interviewer Sakeisha Miller with the Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center of East Alabama where M went into detail about Crew’s abuse.