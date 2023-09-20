Man found guilty on multiple sex charges, including sexual abuse of a child
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury found an Opelika man guilty on five sex charges.
29-year-old Tyler Crews was found guilty of the following charges,
- Rape
- Sodomy
- Sexual abuse of a child less than 12
- Production child pornography
- Sexual Torture
Crews was arrested and booked into the Muscogee County Jail in Dec. 2021.
According to the Alabama District Attorney for Lee County, the jury listened to testimony including the minor victim.
According to the district attorney, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Crew’s sentencing is slated for October 12.
