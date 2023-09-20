Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man found guilty on multiple sex charges, including sexual abuse of a child

Opelika man facing sex charges after alleged encounter with child
Opelika man facing sex charges after alleged encounter with child
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury found an Opelika man guilty on five sex charges.

29-year-old Tyler Crews was found guilty of the following charges,

  • Rape
  • Sodomy
  • Sexual abuse of a child less than 12
  • Production child pornography
  • Sexual Torture

Crews was arrested and booked into the Muscogee County Jail in Dec. 2021.

According to the Alabama District Attorney for Lee County, the jury listened to testimony including the minor victim.

According to the district attorney, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Crew’s sentencing is slated for October 12.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquese Antwan Walker, Sr mug shot
Man accused in tragic murder of toddler son arrives at Muscogee Co. Jail
Hunt for Columbus murder suspect causes secured perimeter for multiple schools
De'Shun Lindsey
15-year-old ID’d in shooting at rec center in Columbus
Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Truck driver ID dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Murder suspect arrested by MCSO, receives additional charges
Murder suspect arrested by MCSO, receives additional charges

Latest News

Jacquese Antwan Walker, Sr mug shot
Man accused in tragic murder of toddler son arrives at Muscogee Co. Jail
1 dead following shooting on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus
1 dead following shooting on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus
Murder suspect arrested by MCSO, receives additional charges
Murder suspect arrested by MCSO, receives additional charges
Teacher struck, pepper spray deployed during fight at Beauregard high school