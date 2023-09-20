Mostly Dry Days Ahead with Comfortable Mornings & Warm Afternoons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t expect any major changes heading through the rest of the week with lows in the low to mid 60s for many and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll mention a 10-20% coverage of a few showers on Thursday, but most folks aren’t going to deal with much rain. Be thankful if you get a shower, however, since many folks will stay dry for at least the next week or so. By the time the weekend gets here, we’re expecting some slightly warmer temperatures and a slight uptick in the humidity. That should carry over to early next week with the rain coverage coming up to 10-20% by Monday and Tuesday. The middle of next week sees temperatures backing off a little bit, with the best chance of any rain coming in about one week’s time - next Wednesday. Even then, the coverage isn’t expected to be very high. In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on a system that has a chance to spin up off the East Coast, but it won’t have any major impacts on our local area.

