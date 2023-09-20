Suspect wanted in deadly Columbus rec center shooting arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect wanted in the deadly 8th Street rec shooting, killing a teen boy, has been arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), confirmed by Muscogee County sheriff.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, Camario Carter was successfully apprehended in Columbus by deputies during a routine traffic stop at a gas station.

Carter was wanted by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) for murder and by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on 14 counts of entering an auto and three counts of theft by taking.

MCSO has turned Carter over to the CPD for the murder of 15-year-old De’Shun Lindsey, who was killed playing basketball at Fluellen Recreation Center on 8th Street.

De'Shun Lindsey (Source: Lindsey's family)

NEW DETAILS: Eyewitness in shooting death of 15-year-old speaks out

Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.