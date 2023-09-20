NEW DETAILS: Eyewitness in shooting death of 15-year-old speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An eyewitness shared what he saw on Sept 18, the day 15-year-old De’Shun Lindsey was killed in a shooting at a local recreation center in South Columbus.

The eyewitness did not want to be identified, but said the victim was playing basketball when the shooting happened.

“They were over there playing 3-point shoot out,” he said.

The eyewitness said he knew something was odd when someone walked down the street with a weapon in hand.

“The boy had came down the street with a gun. He was walking down the street with a gun,” he said.

Then, the eyewitness said the armed suspect was asking about someone named TK.

“He was questioning different people. Is your name such and such? I guess it was supposed to be TK or something,” he said.

The eyewitness then said once the question was asked to 15-year-old Lindsey, he never even had time to respond to the shooter.

“The boy couldn’t say no. He shot him. He shot him in the leg, and then when he tried to run off, he popped him in the back,” he said.

The shooting occurred at the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center, and it is named for a 14-year-old shot and killed in 1994.

Fluellen’s mother is a janitor at Carver High School, the same school Lindsey attended as a sophomore. Fluellen is also an advocate to end gun violence among teens.

News Leader 9 did an interview with her back in 2013 about the memory of her son.

“My son Michael was killed by a stray bullet coming home from playing basketball in a drive-by shooting,” she said.

As far as this latest shooting investigators said they are still working to find a suspect and determine a motive behind another senseless death.

“You can imagine it’s always a reason. It’s not always by happen stance. I’m sure as we get further into the investigation, we will be able to determine what the motive was.”

The family of De’Shun Lindsey sent a statement which says in part,

He was the family comedian and he loved laughing, eating music, playing basketball and spending time with his family.”

