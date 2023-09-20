Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

NEW DETAILS: Eyewitness in shooting death of 15-year-old speaks out

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An eyewitness shared what he saw on Sept 18, the day 15-year-old De’Shun Lindsey was killed in a shooting at a local recreation center in South Columbus.

The eyewitness did not want to be identified, but said the victim was playing basketball when the shooting happened.

“They were over there playing 3-point shoot out,” he said.

The eyewitness said he knew something was odd when someone walked down the street with a weapon in hand.

“The boy had came down the street with a gun. He was walking down the street with a gun,” he said.

Then, the eyewitness said the armed suspect was asking about someone named TK.

“He was questioning different people. Is your name such and such? I guess it was supposed to be TK or something,” he said.

The eyewitness then said once the question was asked to 15-year-old Lindsey, he never even had time to respond to the shooter.

“The boy couldn’t say no. He shot him. He shot him in the leg, and then when he tried to run off, he popped him in the back,” he said.

The shooting occurred at the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center, and it is named for a 14-year-old shot and killed in 1994.

Fluellen’s mother is a janitor at Carver High School, the same school Lindsey attended as a sophomore. Fluellen is also an advocate to end gun violence among teens.

News Leader 9 did an interview with her back in 2013 about the memory of her son.

“My son Michael was killed by a stray bullet coming home from playing basketball in a drive-by shooting,” she said.

As far as this latest shooting investigators said they are still working to find a suspect and determine a motive behind another senseless death.

“You can imagine it’s always a reason. It’s not always by happen stance. I’m sure as we get further into the investigation, we will be able to determine what the motive was.”

The family of De’Shun Lindsey sent a statement which says in part,

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquese Walker, Sr.
Man accused in tragic murder of toddler son arrives at Muscogee Co. Jail
Hunt for Columbus murder suspect causes secured perimeter for multiple schools
De'Shun Lindsey
15-year-old ID’d in shooting at rec center in Columbus
Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Murder suspect arrested by MCSO, receives additional charges
Murder suspect arrested by MCSO, receives additional charges

Latest News

Teacher struck, pepper spray deployed during fight at Beauregard high school
NEW DETAILS: Eyewitness in shooting death of 15-year-old speaks out
NEW DETAILS: Eyewitness in shooting death of 15-year-old speaks out
Clouds mixed with some sun Wednesday. Watch for a sprinkle and the breeze to pick up Thursday.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Hunt for Columbus murder suspect causes secured perimeter for multiple schools