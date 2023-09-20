Teacher struck, pepper spray deployed during fight at Beauregard high school

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a Wednesday morning fight at Beauregard high school involving students and a school resource officer.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office states a school resource officer at Beauregard requested backup following a fight involving multiple students at the school.

A teacher was attacked and struck by a student in the altercation. The school resource officer was also kicked and struck. The Sheriff’s Office states the resource officer used pepper spray in an attempt to protect another student from being injured. Several students were exposed to the pepper spray as a result.

No serious injuries have been reported.

