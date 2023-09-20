Business Break
WTVM set to host job fair at Cunningham Conference Center

WTVM Job Fair
WTVM Job Fair(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is preparing to host its job fair tomorrow at the Cunningham Conference Center.

The event is slated for Thursday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hundreds of job opportunities will be available in industries like manufacturing, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education, public safety and more.

Participating individuals are asked to bring a resume and meet with over 30 of the region’s top employers.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Murder suspect arrested by MCSO, receives additional charges
Safe Kids Columbus gives demonstrations ahead of Child Passenger Safety Week
Harris County Schools recognize Teacher of the Year for district
New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount
Pumpkins at Callaway returns for fall season at Callaway Gardens and Resort
