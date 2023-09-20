WTVM set to host job fair at Cunningham Conference Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is preparing to host its job fair tomorrow at the Cunningham Conference Center.

The event is slated for Thursday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hundreds of job opportunities will be available in industries like manufacturing, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education, public safety and more.

Participating individuals are asked to bring a resume and meet with over 30 of the region’s top employers.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.