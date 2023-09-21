Business Break
Auburn police arrest man on burglary, theft of property charge

By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested an Opelika man on a burglary and theft of property charge.

APD suspect Jerry Wayne Foster
APD suspect Jerry Wayne Foster(Source: Auburn Police Department)

According to officials, 35-year-old Jerry Wayne Foster was arrested on warrants and was charged with burglary (third degree) and theft of property (fourth degree).

Officials say the arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report of a business burglary that occurred on July 4, 2023. A complaint associated with the business located in the 200 block of Opelika Road, reported that a suspect forced entry into the business and stole property.

Jerry Wayne Foster was developed as a suspect, and after further investigation, warrants were obtained for his arrest. Foster was located by police on Sept. 20, and he was arrested in obedience to the warrants. Foster was also arrested for an unrelated failure to appear warrant.

Foster was booked into to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $4,500 bond.

