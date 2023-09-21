Business Break
Auburn swimmer arrested on indictment for rape

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A top swimmer for Auburn University has been indicted on a rape charge.

He is identified as 21-year-old Christopher Reid Mikuta, and he was arrested on Sept. 19.

The arrest stemmed from a report in Dec. 2022 to Auburn Police of sexual assault that occurred in Oct. 2022.

A victim reported the suspect was a known acquaintance, and Mikuta was identified as the suspect.

A grand jury indicted him on Sept. 9 on the charge of rape first degree.

He will be held at the Lee County Jail pending a bond hearing.

Mikuta is listed on the swimming and diving roster for 2022-2023 on auburn’s website.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

