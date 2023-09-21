Breezy, Slightly more humid with a slight chance of rain Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As an area of low pressure spins to our east off the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas, we may get a quick shower or two today at best. However, don’t count on it.

Partly to at times mostly cloudy Thursday. Turning breezy at times and a little more humid with the slight tropical feel to the air. There is a slight chance of rain or maybe a few sprinkles. Rain coverage will generally be around 10 to maybe 20% at best. Nothing significant is expected here. Highs between 82 and 85 degrees.

A little more humid with the breeze Thursday. A slight chance of rain. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight with a stray shower perhaps through early evening. Lows mostly between 62 and 66 degrees early Friday.

Turning mostly sunny Friday as drier air wraps in, especially during the afternoon, around that low pressure system to our east. It will be turning less humid again. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Another reinforcing shot of lower humidity moves in Friday and over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mornings will be a little cooler again over the weekend with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. More sun than clouds most of the weekend. Highs Saturday should be in the mid 80s with mid to upper 80s Sunday.

Plenty of sun over the weekend with warm afternoons and comfortably cool mornings. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Warmer and a little more humid the first part of next week and that could lead to the chance of a few showers or storms, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warming up the first part of next week and getting a little more humid. (Source: WTVM Weather)

