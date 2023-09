COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department have confirmed a child was hit by a vehicle in the area of Buena Vista Road and Chesterfield Ave.

Child struck by vehicle on Buena Vista Road (Source: WTVM)

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 and we gather more information about this incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.