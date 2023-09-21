Columbus police, fire crews respond to fire on Vernon Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to our crews, the Columbus Police Department and fire crews responded to a fire on the 3500 of Vernon Drive.

According to our crews, the fire has now been put out by the fire crews. The fire was located near the intersection of Vernon Dr. and Boyd Dr.

The cause of the fire and if there are any injuries is unknown at this time.

