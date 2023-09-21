Business Break
Columbus police, fire crews respond to fire on Vernon Drive

Small fire on Vernon Drive
Small fire on Vernon Drive
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to our crews, the Columbus Police Department and fire crews responded to a fire on the 3500 of Vernon Drive.

According to our crews, the fire has now been put out by the fire crews. The fire was located near the intersection of Vernon Dr. and Boyd Dr.

The cause of the fire and if there are any injuries is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

