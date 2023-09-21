Business Break
Columbus police searching for 56-year-old male

Columbus police searching for 56-year-old man
Columbus police searching for 56-year-old man(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing from a senior care facility.

The male is identified as Primus McKoy Jr., and he was reportedly last seen on Sept. 20 at the Illges Corner Food Mart, located at 1033 Illges Road, around 1 p.m.

McKoy has brown eyes with black and grey hair. He weighs 170 pounds, and his height is between 6′0 and 6′2.

According to officials, he walked off from the senior care facility Sept. 6, and he is without his medication.

They also say he may be walking and visiting businesses in the area of Illges Road/Rigdon Road/Macon Road.

If you have an information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact 911, the Columbus Police Department’s Adult and Youth Services Unit at 706-225-3449 or Sergeant Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345.

