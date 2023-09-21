Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing couple, last seen Sept. 10
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials are searching for a missing couple and could use the public’s help in locating them.

Ashley Davis and Devin ‘Gabby’ Davis were last seen on September 10 around 5 p.m. in the downtown Columbus area. They are spouses and presumed to be together, according to family.

Ashley is 35 years old, around 5′2 in height and weighs around 160 pounds. Gabby is 29 years old, around 5′5 in height and weighs around 200 pounds.

Ashley has blue eyes and brown hair, while Gabby has blonde hair and blue eyes. Their clothing description is unknown.

Officials say there has been no contact between them and family since being reported to the CPD as missing persons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the Columbus Police Department’s Adult and Youth Services Unit at 706-225-3449 or SGT Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345.

