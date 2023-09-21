Business Break
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket

George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they received a check for $715,000 after taxes.(Kentucky Lottery)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A Kentucky man is now a millionaire after hitting it big in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

George Cerveny told Kentucky lottery officials he went to bed on Tuesday not thinking much about that night’s drawing. He said he saw the winning numbers, but he was most focused on the Megaball number, which he didn’t get.

“I thought, ‘OK, time to go to bed,’” he said.

But come Wednesday morning, Cerveny realized he matched all five white ball numbers to win $1 million.

“I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it,” he said.

Cerveny said he’s bought tickets at the same Circle K in Corbin for about 10 years but has never won more than a few dollars.

“I’ve played the same numbers for years, and this morning I got a phone call from one of my employees saying, ‘Hey, call Circle K. The manager’s trying to get a hold of you.’”

Playing the same numbers for years has finally paid off.

Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they received a check for $715,000 after taxes.

Cerveny said he plans to pay off all his debts and take a trip.

“We’re going to get out of debt. That’s probably the answer for most people, but we’re going to get out of debt and not have to worry about it … and figure out a nice vacation,” he said.

The Circle K location will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

