Local law enforcement arrests 3 murder suspects in three days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After several shootings in the Fountain City in recent days, two of which claimed the lives of children, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department are working to get those believed to be responsible off the streets and behind bars.

Three murder suspects have been arrested for three separate cases over the last few days.

“I think the tools, talent and tenacity is what got us to where we are, " Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said.

Countryman is touting the teamwork among detectives from both departments, his office and Columbus police, with taking three murder suspects into custody quickly, and residents are happy to see law enforcement’s quick action.

“I am very grateful and thankful that they have caught those people that did that killing. That’s pretty sad,” Columbus resident Etta Whatley said. “Even though they’re in different sections, in different departments, you have to come together to do what you need to do for the community.”

Their latest efforts, the arrest Sept. 20 of Camario Carter during a traffic stop at the Texaco gas station on Wynnton Road. He’s accused of killing a 15-year-old at the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center on Sept. 18.

“Matter of fact, he was getting ready to leave town, and that traffic stop kept him from leaving Columbus,” Countryman said.

Another arrest of a murder suspect stems from a case Columbus police have been tracking for a few weeks. On Sept. 19, the MCSO arrested Jaleel Taylor for outstanding warrants with both the MCSO and CPD.

Taylor is a suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Delarance Jones on Colorado St. in August.

“Our job is to get the bad guys off the street, and so, that we can have a safer community and ensure our citizens a better quality of life,” Countryman said.

When Taylor was arrested, officers say they found a gun on him that was reported stolen by Phenix City police.

“I have a gun. I carry a gun, but I do it with safety” Whatley said. “It’s pretty sad. We do need to clean up the community with these guns that are out here, and they are not legal.”

Taylor is facing charges of murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during a felony, all without bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.