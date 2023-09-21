Business Break
McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2023. McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week. He needs to steer the House to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. But he's also trying to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press and LISA MASCARO and STEPHEN GROVES
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerged with a spending cut plan to prevent a federal government shutdown by appeasing his hard-right flank, only to see it quickly collapse Thursday in a crushing defeat.

His latest attempt to move ahead with a traditionally popular defense funding bill was shattered by a core group of Republican colleagues who refused to vote for the endangered speaker’s plans.

A test vote to advance the bill failed, 212-216, as a handful of Republicans joined with Democrats to stop it.

Once again, the House then came to a sudden standstill and declared itself in recess.

A federal shutdown is looming Sept. 30, the end of the current budget year, if Congress cannot pass the bills needed to fund the government.

McCarthy’s strategy of repeatedly giving in to the hard-right conservatives is seemingly only emboldening them as a handful of GOP lawmakers, urged on by Donald Trump, the party’s early front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination, run roughshod over their own House majority.

