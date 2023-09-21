Business Break
Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chairman of News Corp. and Fox

FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center, and his sons, Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation, left, and James Murdoch attend the 2014 Television Academy Hall of Fame in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 11, 2014.(Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media magnate who created Fox News, is stepping down as leader of both Fox’s parent company and his News Corp. media holdings.

Fox said in an announcement on Thursday that Murdoch would become chairman emeritus of both companies. His son, Lachlan, will become News Corp. chairman and continue as chief executive officer of Fox Corp.

Lachlan Murdoch said that “we are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”

