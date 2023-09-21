Wanted fugitive arrested in drug bust by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for violation of probation has been caught in a drug bust by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they recovered over $27,000 worth of illegal street drugs and firearms. The evidence seized were as follows,

158.2 grams Methamphetamine ($15,820.00 street value)

24.6 grams Fentanyl ($7,380.00 street value)

12.1 grams Heroin ($3,630.00 street value)

11.2 grams Marijuana ($112.00 street value)

4.1 grams Cocaine ($410.00 street value)

5 Firearms (two reported stolen)

Carlton Pate arrest in drug bust (Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

As a result, Carlton Pate received additional charges, including felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine and felony trafficking fentanyl. His full charges are as follows,

Felony Trafficking Fentanyl

Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine

Felony Trafficking Heroin

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property Firearm (2 Counts)

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (5 Counts)

Felony Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Possession of Drug Related Objects

