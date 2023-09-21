Wanted fugitive arrested in drug bust by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for violation of probation has been caught in a drug bust by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say they recovered over $27,000 worth of illegal street drugs and firearms. The evidence seized were as follows,
- 158.2 grams Methamphetamine ($15,820.00 street value)
- 24.6 grams Fentanyl ($7,380.00 street value)
- 12.1 grams Heroin ($3,630.00 street value)
- 11.2 grams Marijuana ($112.00 street value)
- 4.1 grams Cocaine ($410.00 street value)
- 5 Firearms (two reported stolen)
As a result, Carlton Pate received additional charges, including felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine and felony trafficking fentanyl. His full charges are as follows,
- Felony Trafficking Fentanyl
- Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Felony Trafficking Heroin
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property Firearm (2 Counts)
- Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (5 Counts)
- Felony Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
