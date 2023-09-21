Business Break
Wanted fugitive arrested in drug bust by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Carlton Pate arrest in drug bust
(Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for violation of probation has been caught in a drug bust by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they recovered over $27,000 worth of illegal street drugs and firearms. The evidence seized were as follows,

  • 158.2 grams Methamphetamine ($15,820.00 street value)
  • 24.6 grams Fentanyl ($7,380.00 street value)
  • 12.1 grams Heroin ($3,630.00 street value)
  • 11.2 grams Marijuana ($112.00 street value)
  • 4.1 grams Cocaine ($410.00 street value)
  • 5 Firearms (two reported stolen)
Carlton Pate arrest in drug bust
Carlton Pate arrest in drug bust(Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

As a result, Carlton Pate received additional charges, including felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine and felony trafficking fentanyl. His full charges are as follows,

  • Felony Trafficking Fentanyl
  • Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Felony Trafficking Heroin
  • Felony Possession of Cocaine
  • Felony Possession of Marijuana
  • Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property Firearm (2 Counts)
  • Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (5 Counts)
  • Felony Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects

